DLH Holdings acquires Grove Resource for $185M
- DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) said Thursday it acquired privately-held Grove Resource Solutions for $185M to boost its IT and engineering capabilities.
- The deal amount was $157.9M net of transaction-related tax benefits worth ~$27.1M on a net present value basis.
- The purchase price includes $178M of cash and $7M of equity.
- DLH (DLHC) expects Grove Resource to contribute annualized revenue of ~$140M going forward. Its backlog was ~$550M at closing.
- Grove Resource's key operations leaders are expected to remain with DLH (DLHC) in leadership roles.
- DLH financed the deal through its existing secured credit facility, comprised of a $190M syndicated term loan and a $70M revolving credit facility.
- Grove Resource provides cloud-based enterprise modernization and cyber security solutions to civilian and military federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.
