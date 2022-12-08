DLH Holdings acquires Grove Resource for $185M

Dec. 08, 2022 4:19 PM ETDLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) said Thursday it acquired privately-held Grove Resource Solutions for $185M to boost its IT and engineering capabilities.
  • The deal amount was $157.9M net of transaction-related tax benefits worth ~$27.1M on a net present value basis.
  • The purchase price includes $178M of cash and $7M of equity.
  • DLH (DLHC) expects Grove Resource to contribute annualized revenue of ~$140M going forward. Its backlog was ~$550M at closing.
  • Grove Resource's key operations leaders are expected to remain with DLH (DLHC) in leadership roles.
  • DLH financed the deal through its existing secured credit facility, comprised of a $190M syndicated term loan and a $70M revolving credit facility.
  • Grove Resource provides cloud-based enterprise modernization and cyber security solutions to civilian and military federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

