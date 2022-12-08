Japanese asset management platform Syla sets terms for proposed $15M IPO

Dec. 08, 2022 4:21 PM ETSYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (SYT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Japanese asset management platform Syla Technologies (SYT) has disclosed terms for a proposed $15M US initial public offering.

Syla said in a filing that that it is looking to offer 1.9M American Depositary Shares at the assumed price of $8 per ADS, a price that could likely change. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 281K ADSs to cover any over-allotments.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SYT. Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

Based in Tokyo, Syla operates an asset management platform targeted at individual investors called Rimawari-kun that is used to crowdfund the purchase and sale of real estate, solar power plants, and computers for crypto mining.

Syla also runs a platform called Rimawari-kun Pro aimed at institutional investors, corporate investors and high net-worth individuals. The company also manages and maintains the properties, solar power plants and computers it sells.

Syla first filed with the SEC for an IPO in November, seeking to raise around $17M.

