ForgeRock jumps after disclosing another potential bidder in filing
Dec. 08, 2022 4:25 PM ETForgeRock, Inc. (FORG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) rose 7% in after hours trading after a filing indicated that an unidentified strategic buyer was recently considering making an offer for maker of identification-verification sofware.
- On Nov. 30, a representative for Strategic E notified a representative of ForgeRock that the party was considering making a proposal for the company, according to a proxy filing. ForgeRock (FORG) hasn't received any further communications from Strategic E.
- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire ForgeRock (FORG) for $23.25 per share in cash in October.
- Developing story ...
Comments