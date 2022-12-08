The Cooper Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 misses by $0.36, revenue of $848.1M beats by $9.22M

Dec. 08, 2022 4:25 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • The Cooper Companies press release (NYSE:COO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 misses by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $848.1M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.22M.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 65%, down from 67% last year driven primarily by currency.
  • non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 22%, down from 25% last year driven primarily by currency.
  • 2023 Outlook: Total revenue of $3,455 - $3,515 million (organic growth of 6% to 8%)
  • CVI revenue of $2,325 - $2,365 million (organic growth of 7% to 9%)
  • CSI revenue of $1,130 - $1,150 million (organic growth of 4% to 6%)
  • Fiscal 2023 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $12.30 - $12.60.

