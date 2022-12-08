Paysafe to implement 1-for-12 reverse stock split

  • The board of the payments platform Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) approved a consolidation of its shares at a ratio of 1-for-12.
  • The reverse stock split concerns the company's issued and unissued shares of par value $0.001, and the unissued undesignated shares, of par value $0.001.
  • Post the reverse stock split, the authorized share capital of PSFE shall be comprised of $22M divided into 1.6B shares of par value $0.012 each and 233.33M undesignated shares of par value $0.012 each.
  • PSFE shareholders have approved the reverse stock split at a Dec. 8 special general meeting, with over 95% approval for all proposals.
  • The consolidation will be effective from Dec. 12, 4:01 p.m. ET.
  • The shares will start trading on NYSE on a split-adjusted basis from Dec. 13, Tuesday.
