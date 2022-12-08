Chart Industries prices $1.97B note offering
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) said Thursday it priced its $1.46B offering of 7.5% senior secured notes due 2030 at an issue price of 98.661% and $510M offering of 9.5% unsecured notes due 2031 at an issue price of 97.949%.
- Net proceeds from the offering, along with proceeds from concurrent stock offerings and borrowings under a new term loan B facility, will be used to fund the $4.4B acquisition of Howden.
- The offering is expected to close on December 22.
- Shares of Chart Industries (GTLS) ended 12.5% lower on Thursday after it announced its concurrent stock offerings.
