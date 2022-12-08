RH gains after earnings beat, new acquisitions

Dec. 08, 2022 4:35 PM ETRH (RH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

RH (NYSE:RH) moved higher in postmarket trading on Thursday after reporting Q3 earnings and a pair of acquisitions.

The California-based home furnishings retailer posted revenue of $869.1M in Q3 vs. $837.1M consensus and EPS of $5.67 vs. $4.70 consensus. Based on current trends, RH expect FY22 revenue growth of -3.5% to -4.5% versus a prior outlook of -3.5% to -5.5%, and adjusted operating margin in the range of 21.5% to 22.0% versus thr prior outlook of 21.0% to 21.5%.

The retailer also announced the acquisition of Dmitriy & Co, described as a to-the-trade custom upholstery atelier. The company is creating the RH Couture Upholstery business in response. RH also acquired the business of Jeup, Inc., a to-the-trade custom furniture atelier. The company creating the C RH Bespoke Furniture business in response. Financial terms were not disclosed for the deals.

CEO statement: "Today’s announcements, plus our previous acquisition of Waterworks, firmly plant four RH flags at the very top of the luxury mountain, and clearly state our intention of establishing RH as an arbiter of taste and design in the To-the-Trade, luxury home furnishings market."

Shares of RH (RH) were up 1.18% in postmarket action to $269.35.

