Costco stock slips as earnings fall short of expectations

Dec. 08, 2022 4:37 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Costco Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings

Eric Thayer

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) uncharacteristically missed earnings estimates on Thursday.

For its fiscal first quarter, the Washington-based retailer reported $3.10 in earnings per share on $53.44B in revenue. Analysts had anticipated $3.12 and $54.68B, respectively. To be sure, certain charges related to shipping and stock-based compensation make for an imperfect EPS comparison.

Additionally, comparable sales growth of 6.6% came up just short of the 6.87% consensus and a 6.5% jump in US comparable sales ex-gas also came in just below the 6.58% expectation.

The miss on revenue is the first miss for the company in 3 years. Meanwhile, the disappointing report on EPS is the first since February 2021.

Costco (COST) shares fell 1.75% shortly after the earnings results were announced.

Read more on downbeat sales trends at the retail giant as of late.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.