U.S. air force selects ICF for $25M environmental services contract
Dec. 08, 2022 4:44 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) said on Thursday the U.S. Air Force had awarded a $25M new task order to the company for centralized environmental management support services at multiple Air Force bases in the U.S. and Middle East.
- The contract has a term of 66 months including a 12-month base, four 12-month options and one six-month option.
- The ICF team expertises in environmental compliance and program support to help maintain environmental program offices at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, as well as bases within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, to ensure they meet local, federal and international environmental requirements.
