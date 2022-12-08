Pet-focused e-commerce player Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) threw investors a bone on Thursday with a beat on earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance.

For the third quarter, the Florida-based company posted one cent in earnings per share, surprising analysts that had expected an $0.06 loss. Meanwhile, $2.53B in revenue for the quarter came in $70M above consensus estimates as the company added over 100K active customers from the prior year period. Additionally, gross margins expanded 200 basis points year over year despite inflationary pressures.

“The fact that we are simultaneously driving top line growth and expanding margins is yet another proof point of our ability to get big fast and get fit fast, regardless of the macro environment,” CEO Sumit Singh said. “Our results are a clear indication of the resiliency of the pet category and how Chewy’s compelling value proposition of low prices, personalized service, and delivery convenience across a broad selection of products continues to resonate with our customers.”

Based upon that bullishness, management raised their forecasts for the full year, anticipating net sales of $10.02B to $10.04B, up from the prior $9.9B to $10B guide and above the $9.95B analyst consensus.

Shares popped over 6% immediately after the result before moderating gains to about 1.5% as the extended session progressed.

Dig into the details of the quarterly results.