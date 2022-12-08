Crude oil swings to another loss as Keystone pipeline outage boosts volatility

Crude oil futures flipped to another fresh one-year low Thursday, finishing a volatile trading day as supply concerns sparked by an outage at the Keystone pipeline sent prices soaring before succumbing to familiar fears of an economic slowdown that would weaken fuel demand.

Oil prices surged after Canada's TC Energy (TRP) said a leak forced it to shut its 622K bbl/day Keystone pipeline - the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast - and declare force majeure, but prices turned lower as energy traders began to view the disruption as only temporary.

Traders seem to expect the segment from Hardisty, Alberta, to Patoka, Illinois, will restart ahead of the full pipeline because the spill occurred south of where the leg splits off.

Front-month Nymex crude oil (CL1:COM) for January delivery settled -0.7% to $71.46/bbl for its fifth consecutive daily loss, and front-month February Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed -1.3% to $76.15/bbl.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (DBO), (USL), (DRIP), (GUSH), (NRGU), (USOI)

News flow during the past week has been "decidedly bearish" as surprisingly strong U.S. economic data and hawkish talk on Federal Reserve policy have weighed on the broader outlook for the economy.

Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline supplied - a proxy for demand - fell by 7.1% Y/Y to 8.4M bbl/day, the lowest level since January, which suggests a "potential new drop off in consumer demand," according to Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research.

WTI oil prices have fallen to the price range the Biden administration had previously said may trigger repurchases of crude oil for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.