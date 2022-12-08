Soluna says fewer bitcoin mined in October, average hashrate up 3%

Dec. 08, 2022 4:57 PM ETSoluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Mining rig

South_agency

  • Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) on Thursday announced its October site level financials.
  • Average bitcoin mined declined 1% in October compared with September, while average hashrate increased 3%.
  • Operating efficiencies drove average hashrate to a monthly record of 919.7 PH/s during the month. Previous high of 896.62 was achieved in May.
  • Cash contribution margins remained healthy in October but fell sequentially due to higher power prices.
  • Power costs increased 5% in October from September. November costs are expected to decrease ~6% and December costs are projected to decrease 10%.
  • October revenue fell 5.4% despite 9.9% decline in average hashprice from September to October.
  • "Soluna (SLNH) is actively working with regulators to bring Project Dorothy online. During this period, we have taken important steps to improve our near-term liquidity and increase hashrate," said CEO Michael Toporek.
  • Earlier this week, the company said the a 50 MW project in Texas is on track to begin energizing in Q1.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.