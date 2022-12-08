Soluna says fewer bitcoin mined in October, average hashrate up 3%
Dec. 08, 2022
- Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) on Thursday announced its October site level financials.
- Average bitcoin mined declined 1% in October compared with September, while average hashrate increased 3%.
- Operating efficiencies drove average hashrate to a monthly record of 919.7 PH/s during the month. Previous high of 896.62 was achieved in May.
- Cash contribution margins remained healthy in October but fell sequentially due to higher power prices.
- Power costs increased 5% in October from September. November costs are expected to decrease ~6% and December costs are projected to decrease 10%.
- October revenue fell 5.4% despite 9.9% decline in average hashprice from September to October.
- "Soluna (SLNH) is actively working with regulators to bring Project Dorothy online. During this period, we have taken important steps to improve our near-term liquidity and increase hashrate," said CEO Michael Toporek.
- Earlier this week, the company said the a 50 MW project in Texas is on track to begin energizing in Q1.
