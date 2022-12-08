Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock ticked 3.75% lower in Thursday’s extended session after missing analyst estimates on top and bottom lines for the third quarter.

A report of $0.07 in earnings per share and $290M in revenue missed consensus estimates by $0.03 and $7.07M, respectively. Gross profit margin crashed to 31.6% as compared to 40.9% in the third quarter of 2021 due to higher discounts and promotions related to inventory clearance activity.

“Similar to other retailers, we experienced a slowdown in sales trends during October,” CEO Lisa Harper explained. “This deceleration coincided with our comparable Torrid Cash event, which significantly impacted our overall performance. We continue to focus on right-sizing our inventories, improving the balance of our assortments, and offering innovative products.”

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales between $285M and $300M, below the $311.69M consensus. A full-year net sales forecast between $1.24B and $1.26B also suggests disappointment versus the $1.28B consensus estimate.

