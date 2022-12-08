Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) American depository shares advanced 4.7% in Thursday trading after the troubled Swiss lender raised CHF 2.24B ($US2.39B) through a rights offering to fund its historic restructuring efforts.

Investors exercised 98.2% of the stock on sale, with the remainder of the stock to be sold in the market at or above an offer price of CHF 2.52 a share, the bank said.

"The successful completion of the capital increase is a key milestone for the new Credit Suisse," CEO Ulrich Koerner said in a statement. "It will allow us to further support our strategic priorities from a position of capital strength and create a simpler, more stable and more focused bank built around client needs, and generating value for shareholders.”

The firm has already raised nearly CHF 1.8B through a private placement in November to a number of institutional investors led by Saudi National Bank, which pledged to take a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse (CS) itself. The new capital from both the rights offering and the private placement will be used to implement CS's turnaround plan, including shifting its focus away from investment banking and towards wealth management, following years of missteps and scandals.

Last week, (Dec. 2) Credit Suisse shares rebounded after chairman said outflows slowed.