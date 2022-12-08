Lockheed Martin awarded $2.22B contract by U.S. government
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was awarded a $2.22B cost reimbursable modification to a previously awarded contract.
- This modification exercises an option to provide logistics support, to include ground maintenance activities, action request solution, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air systems.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2023.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
- Lockheed was also awarded a $328.53M cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident Fleet support, Trident II Shipboard Integration Increment 8, and navigation subsystem development efforts.
