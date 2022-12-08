Marin Software joins Walmart Platform Partner program, stock jumps 39% after hours
Dec. 08, 2022
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock jumped 39% after the bell on Thursday as the firm said it joined the Walmart Platform Partner program as an API partner.
- Brands using MarinOne cross-channel ad management platform will have access to Walmart's (WMT) advertising unit Walmart Connect to launch campaigns that make it easier for brands to connect with customers directly.
- Walmart reaches ~90% of U.S. households each year online and through more than 4.7K stores nationwide.
- Walmart Connect helps brands connect with customers throughout their shopping journey through onsite sponsored search and display ads, offsite offerings, and in-store interactions.
- MarinOne unifies lower-funnel marketplace advertising with paid search and paid social campaigns to generate more demand.
- Shares of Marin (MRIN) declined 44.1% in the last six months.
