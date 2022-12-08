Chimerix cuts workforce by 25% to focus on oncology pipeline
Dec. 08, 2022 5:29 PM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)EBSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) will eliminate 25% of its workforce in order to focus resources on its oncology pipeline and other development.
- The biopharma also said the reduction was due to the near completion of transitioning rights to its oral smallpox antiviral Tembexa (brincidofovir) to Emergent BioSolutions (EBS).
- Chimerix (CMRX) also said it began the phase 3 ACTION study examining ONC201 for gliomas. The candidate is also in phase 2 for neuroendocrine tumors.
- In phase 1, the company has ONC206 for solid tumors.
