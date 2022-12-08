Kazakhstan threatened to ban ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from operating in the country Thursday after a worker was killed in an accident at the company's Termitau factory.

Kazakhstan's infrastructure and industry minister said "tough decisions" were being made against the company following the incident.

Five miners were killed last month in a blast at a mine operated by ArcelorMittal (MT) in the same region of the country.

The steel producer operates a dozen factories and mines in the polluted industrial region.

Separately, ArcelorMittal (MT) said Thursday it inaugurated its flagship carbon capture and utilization project at its Ghent steel plant in Belgium.

The company said the €200M CCS project is "a first of its kind for the European steel industry."

ArcelorMittal (MT) recently reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $1.11/share on revenues of nearly $19B.