Stocks advanced on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending a five-session losing streak. The Nasdaq led the major averages higher, climbing by more than 1%.

Strength in the semiconductor sector contributed to the upswing. Optimism ahead of Broadcom's earnings gave a boost to Nvidia (NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Qualcomm (QCOM), Analog Devices (ADI) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was another notable standout in the tech space. The stock expanded its value by about a fifth, driven higher by better-than-expected quarterly results.

Elsewhere, Pinduoduo (PDD) added to its recent momentum to set a new 52-week high.

On the downside, Chart Industries (GTLS) posted a double-digit percentage decline. Shares were hurt by a proposed stock sale.

Sector In Focus

The semiconductor sector received a lift ahead of earnings results from Broadcom (AVGO). The optimism allowed the sector to rebound after recent losses.

Nvidia (NVDA) was among the best performers in the sector, climbing by almost 7%. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) also posted a notable advance, pushing higher by nearly 5%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) rose about 3%, while Analog Devices (ADI) and Texas Instruments (TXN) both gained around 2%.

Standout Gainer

Ciena (CIEN) received a wave of buying interest after the release of quarterly earnings that breezed by analysts' expectations. Shares of the telecom networking equipment maker jumped 20% on the news.

"Our strong fiscal fourth quarter financial results were better than expected as we benefited from some favorable supply chain developments in the second half of the quarter," Ciena CEO Gary Smith said.

Looking ahead, Smith added that the company expects "outsized revenue growth in fiscal 2023," thanks to "our significant backlog and continued signs of gradual supply improvement."

CIEN finished Thursday's trading at $51.87, rising $8.63 on the session. The stock recorded its highest finish since late August.

Standout Decliner

Chart Industries (GTLS) endured massive selling pressure following the announcement of a proposed stock offering. The stock dropped 12% on the news.

The maker of custom engineered products announced an offering of $600M of common stock. Concurrently, the firm will offer $300M of depositary shares, each representing a 1/20th interest in a share of Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

The company also announced the pricing of $1.46B offering of 7.5% senior secured notes due 2030 at an issue price of 98.661%. In addition, the firm priced a $510M offering of 9.5% unsecured notes due 2031 at an issue price of 97.949%.

Amid worries about dilution for current shareholders, GTLS dropped $16.80 to close at $118.17. Early last month, the stock plunged after the company agreed to acquire Howden, an air and gas handling products and services provider, for $4.4B.

Just ahead of the announcement of the Howden purchase deal, the stock had pushed to a 52-week high of $242.58. Shares have fallen more than 50% since hitting that peak.

Notable New High

Pinduoduo (PDD) added to recent momentum, fueled last week by a strong earnings report. Shares rose another 6% to reach a new 52-week high.

PDD finished at $91.11, an advance of $5.29 on the day. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $91.27.

Shares popped by almost 13% last Monday following the announcement of its quarterly results. This began a six-session winning streak, with the stock now up about 39% since its close on Nov. 25, the day before the release of the financial figures.

For more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.