Autolus says mid-stage trial of CAR-T therapy for type of leukemia met main goal
Dec. 08, 2022 6:06 PM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) on Thursday said an interim analysis of a phase 2 study of its investigational CAR-T cell therapy obe-cel for the treatment of a type of blood cancer found that the trial had met its main goal.
- According to the interim analysis, obe-cel showed an overall remission rate of 70% in 50 patients with relapsed/refractory adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
- The overall remission rate was the primary endpoint of the mid-stage trial, called FELIX.
- The analysis was verified by an independent data monitoring committee, AUTL said in a statement.
- The company is working towards submitting a biologics license application for obe-cel by the end of 2023 to the U.S. FDA.
- AUTL also separately announced that the meeting of the main goal in the FELIX trial had triggered a milestone payment of $35M from Blackstone Life Sciences.
Comments