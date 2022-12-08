Autolus Therapeutics to get $70M in milestone payments from Blackstone Life Sciences

Dec. 08, 2022 6:19 PM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) on Thursday said it would get $70M over two milestone payments from private investment platform Blackstone Life Sciences.
  • AUTL and Blackstone in Nov. last year had entered into a collaboration and financing deal under which Blackstone agreed to give AUTL up to $250M in equity and product financing.
  • The financing was to support the development of AUTL's investigational CAR-T cell therapy obe-cel.
  • On Thursday, AUTL in a separate press release said that an interim analysis of a phase 2 trial of obe-cel for the treatment of a type of blood cancer had found that the study met its main goal.
  • "The first Blackstone milestone of $35m is being paid earlier than anticipated as a result of the joint steering committee’s review of Autolus' interim analysis of pivotal FELIX Phase 2 clinical trial of obe-cel in relapsed/refractory adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)," AUTL said in a statement.
  • The second Blackstone $35M milestone is a pre-agreed milestone based upon the performance and qualification of AUTL's obe-cel manufacturing process.

