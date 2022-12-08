Autolus Therapeutics stock tumbles ~20% after hours as co files for stock offering

Dec. 08, 2022
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) on Thursday said it had commenced a public offering of its American depositary shares.
  • U.S.-listed shares of AUTL fell 20.7% to $2.37 in aftermarket trading.
  • The size of the proposed offering was yet to be determined.
  • AUTL after hours separately announced that an interim analysis of a phase 2 trial of its investigational CAR-T cell therapy obe-cel for the treatment of a type of blood cancer found that the study met its main goal.
  • Additionally, AUTL said that it would get $70M in milestone payments from Blackstone Life Sciences.

