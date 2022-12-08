Soybean futures in Chicago rose to their best levels in two-and-a-half months on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, while wheat finished roughly flat after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low.

U.S. exporters reported sales of 118K metric tons of soybeans to China, the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, prompting hopes that the country's easing COVID-19 restrictions will boost demand for U.S. commodities.

CBOT soybeans (S_1:COM) for January delivery settled +1% to $14.86 1/2 per bushel, after rising to $14.92 1/4, its highest since September 13, while March corn (C_1:COM) closed +0.2% to $6.42 1/2 per bushel and March wheat (W_1:COM) ended -0.2% to $7.46 1/4 per bushel.

Sales to China drove surging weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which totaled 1.72M metric tons for the 2022-23 marketing year in the week ended December 1, including purchases of 839K tons by China.

The total easily beat projections by traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast sales of 600K-1.1M tons, as well as the prior's week sales 693K tons across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 marketing years.

Export demand for U.S. wheat remained sluggish, with 189K metric tons tons sold in the week ended December 1, near the low end of forecasts in the range of 150K-400K tons.

Corn export sales for the week totaled 691K tons, in line with analyst estimates for 300K-1.075M tons.

Grain movement was limited as traders awaited Friday's release of monthly world crop forecasts from the USDA.