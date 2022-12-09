United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) plans to announce a major order next week for Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 Dreamliners, likely worth tens of billions of dollars at list prices, Reuters reported Thursday.

United (UAL) reportedly has invited reporters to a "historic announcement" next Tuesday at the Boeing (BA) factory in South Carolina that builds the 787 at an event that will feature United CEO Scott Kirby and Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal.

Kirby is said to have told pilots attending a Denver training session in August that United (UAL) was planning to order more than 100 widebody airplanes.

The news would follow a disappointment this week for Boeing (BA), when Congress failed to extend the December 27 deadline for introducing a new standard for cockpit safety alerts for two new versions of the 737 MAX as part of a must-pass defense bill.

A big Dreamliner deal would be "extremely good news" for Boeing (BA), Dhierin Bechai writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.