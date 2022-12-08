McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) plans to take its copper unit public in next year's H1, Michael Meding, who leads McEwen Copper, told Bloomberg Wednesday in an interview.

The unit would go public as copper demand is accelerating while the production pipeline for the metal is tight.

Meding said the company has eight rigs engaged in exploration and resource drilling at the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina's San Juan province, and he expects to apply as early as mid-April for the environmental permit for exploitation.

A feasibility study may be ready in 2024, when a development decision could be made, Meding said.

McEwen Mining (MUX) recently reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.21/share on revenues of $26M.