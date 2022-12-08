McEwen Mining preparing copper unit IPO next year

Dec. 08, 2022 9:12 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), MUX:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Native Copper -on black background

ScottOrr/E+ via Getty Images

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) plans to take its copper unit public in next year's H1, Michael Meding, who leads McEwen Copper, told Bloomberg Wednesday in an interview.

The unit would go public as copper demand is accelerating while the production pipeline for the metal is tight.

Meding said the company has eight rigs engaged in exploration and resource drilling at the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina's San Juan province, and he expects to apply as early as mid-April for the environmental permit for exploitation.

A feasibility study may be ready in 2024, when a development decision could be made, Meding said.

McEwen Mining (MUX) recently reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.21/share on revenues of $26M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.