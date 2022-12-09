Prescription drug vault maker Scripps Safe files for $15M IPO

Drug vault maker Scripps Safe (SCRP) has filed to raise $15M through a proposed initial public offering.

Scripps Safe said in a filing that it is considering offering 3M shares priced between $4 and $6 per share, which would raise approximately $15M if priced at the midpoint.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SCRP. WestPark Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

For the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, Scripps Safe reported a net loss of $327K on revenue of $511K.

Based in Florida, Scripps Safe is a maker of DEA-compliant safes and vaults with integrated access control systems for the transport and storage of pharmaceuticals. The company is also plans to branch out into inventory management and supply chain tracking services for the healthcare sector.

