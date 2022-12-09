Douglas Emmett dividend declines by 32% to $0.19, announces $300M buyback
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) declares $0.19/share quarterly dividend, -32.1% decrease from prior dividend of $0.28.
- Forward yield 4.94%
- Payable Jan. 18; for shareholders of record Dec. 30; ex-div Dec. 29.
- The new dividend rate will provide the Company with more than $74.0 million per year in additional liquidity.
- In a separate event, the company has authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of its outstanding common shares under a newly established share repurchase program.
