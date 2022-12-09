China inflation rate drops to 8-month low; producer price index fell 1.3% in November

Dec. 09, 2022
  • China's annual inflation dropped to 1.6% Y/Y in November 2022 from 2.1% in the prior month, matching market consensus.
  • The was the lowest figure since March.
  • On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined by 0.2% in November, the first drop in August, in line with estimates, and after a 0.1% gain in October.
  • Food prices slowed from 7.0% Y/Y to 3.7% Y/Y. Non-food prices were unchanged at 1.1% Y/Y.
  • PPI was unchanged at -1.3% Y/Y, above expectation of -1.5% Y/Y.
  • "In November, PPI rose slightly month on month as a result of price increases in coal, oil and non-ferrous metals, and continued to fall year on year due to a high base of comparison from the same period last year," added Dong.
  • ETFs: (FXI), (KWEB), (CQQQ), (MCHI), (ASHR), (YINN), (TDF), (CHIQ), (GXC), (EWH), (KBA), (YANG), (CXSE), (CAF), (CWEB), (PGJ), (KURE), (CHIX), (CYB).

