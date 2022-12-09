Walgreens Boots Alliance sells $1.0B in AmerisourceBergen shares; $200M buyback from WBA
Dec. 09, 2022 1:52 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), WBABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announces the sale of shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) for proceeds of ~$1.0B.
- Approximately $0.8B sold pursuant to Rule 144 along with a concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen of ~$0.2B.
- The concurrent share repurchase will be made under AmerisourceBergen’s share repurchase program, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury.
- Proceeds to Walgreens Boots Alliance will be used primarily for debt paydown and the funding of the company’s strategic priorities, including the definitive agreement for VillageMD to acquire Summit Health-CityMD.
- The move will have no change to ongoing collaboration and long-term strategic partnership.
- Shares of ABC are down 2.47% after-hours.
