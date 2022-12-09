BIMI tumbles 16% after 1-for-10 reverse split and sale of promissory note
Dec. 09, 2022 2:21 AM ETBIMI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) announced a 1-for-10 reverse split, effective December 9, 2022.
- The company also announced the sale of a $2M promissory not to the chairman of the Board of the company, Mr. Fnu Oudom on December 6, 2022.
- Note carries an annual interest rate of 6%, which is payable together with the principal amount one year after the date of issuance.
- The conversion price of $0.40 reflects a 60% premium on the date of issuance of the note.( The closing price on NASDAQ on such date was $0.25.)
- Stock slashes 16% after market close.
