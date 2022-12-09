Replimune prices ~$225M of securities offering

Dec. 09, 2022
  • Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) has priced its public offering of 5,374,486 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.50/share.
  • Additionally it has priced its public offering of pre-funded warrants to purchase 4.2M shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $23.4999/pre-funded warrant.
  • Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$225M.
  • All securities in the offering are being offered by Replimune.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,436,172 shares of its common stock from Replimune at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.

