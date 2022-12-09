Replimune prices ~$225M of securities offering
Dec. 09, 2022 2:48 AM ETReplimune Group, Inc. (REPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) has priced its public offering of 5,374,486 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.50/share.
- Additionally it has priced its public offering of pre-funded warrants to purchase 4.2M shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $23.4999/pre-funded warrant.
- Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$225M.
- All securities in the offering are being offered by Replimune.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,436,172 shares of its common stock from Replimune at the public offering price.
- Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2022.
