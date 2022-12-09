MGIC Investment to integrate with Vesta for better operational efficiency

Dec. 09, 2022 2:51 AM ETMTGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Mortgage Guaranty Insurance, the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment (MTG) is integrated with Vesta, a modern mortgage loan origination system and software-as-a-service company.
  • With this partnership, lenders using the Vesta platform will be able to seamlessly, and in real time, request quotes and order private mortgage insurance from MGIC without leaving the Vesta LOS.
  • "Small operational efficiencies can quickly add up to create notable time and cost savings, critical focuses for any lender in today's environment. We're excited to work with MGIC to deliver a straightforward and modern quoting and ordering experience," said Mike Yu, Vesta CEO.

