Inotiv announces new site openings and expansions
Dec. 09, 2022 3:02 AM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) opens the second phase of its lab facility in Rockville, MD, the scheduled opening date of January 2023 for its pathology campus and training center in Kalamazoo, MI, and the opening and occupancy of the site expansion at its facility in Boulder, CO.
- Inotiv has also scheduled January 2023 for the opening of a pathology campus and training center in Kalamazoo, MI, focused on providing nonclinical and investigative pathology services in toxicology and medical device studies required to support first-in-human therapeutics.
- These openings and expansions reflect the company’s ongoing initiatives to broaden its portfolio of pre-clinical and clinical service offerings.
