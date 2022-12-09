Argo Blockchain's mining capacity affected in November due to network difficulty
Dec. 09, 2022 3:11 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBKF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Argo Blockchain (OTCQX:ARBKF) mined 198 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalents in November compared to 204 BTC in October 2022.
The decrease in BTC mined was primarily due to an increase in the Bitcoin network difficulty in November compared to October.
The Company's total hashrate capacity continues to be 2.5 EH/s.
As of 30 November 2022, the Company held 126 Bitcoin, of which 116 were BTC Equivalents.
Mining revenue in November amounted to £2.94M or$3.46M (October 2022: £3.55M or $4M). The company generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin of 29% for the month of November (October 2022: 32%)
Comments