HIVE Blockchain reports 264 BTC produced in November
Dec. 09, 2022
- Cryptocurrency mining company HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) reported 264 bitcoin (BTC-USD) were produced from ASIC mining operations in November 2022 (compared to 262 produced in October 2022).
- The company achieved 2.31 exahash of bitcoin mining capacity at the end of the month, with an average hashrate of 2.51 exahash of bitcoin mining capacity during the month from ASIC mining operations, representing an average of 105 Bitcoin Per Exahash.
- HIVE has received 262 units of its new HIVE BuzzMiner, powered by the Intel Blockscale ASIC.
- Total production allocation of the HIVE BuzzMiner for 2022 is 5,800 units which are all expected to be delivered throughout December 2022 and January 2023.
- Furthermore, HIVE has purchased a total of 2,130 new Bitmain S19j Pro Antminers which are expected to arrive in December 2022 or early January 2023, of which 1,930 are brand new in boxes.
- HIVE produced an average of 8.8 bitcoin equivalent per day.
- The Bitcoin network difficulty was consistent throughout the month of November, with less than +/- 1% variance.
- Accordingly, Bitcoin mining difficulty throughout the month of November reflected new all-time highs.
