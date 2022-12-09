Li Auto reports Q3 earnings miss; initiates Q4 guidance

Dec. 09, 2022 3:38 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI), LAAOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Li Auto press release (NASDAQ:LI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.18 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.31B (+20.1% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • Gross margin was 12.7% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021 and 21.5% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Total vehicle deliveries were 26,524 units in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 5.6% year-over-year increase.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the company had 271 retail stores covering 119 cities, as well as 316 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 226 cities.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects: Deliveries of vehicles to be between 45,000 and 48,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 27.8% to 36.3% from the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Total revenues to be between RMB16.51 billion (US$2.32 billion) and RMB17.61 billion (US$2.47 billion) vs. consensus of $2.40B, representing an increase of 55.4% to 65.8% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

