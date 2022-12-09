European markets mixed as investors gauge economic outlook

London +0.03%.

Germany +0.17%.

France -0.07%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.11%, with travel and leisure stocks adding to lead gains while oil and gas fell.

Spanish data - industrial output slower in October than in September both m/m and y/y: Industrial Output NSA +2.2% y/y in October vs. prior of +3.6%; Industrial Output SA +2.5% in October y/y vs. prior 3.6%; Industrial Output in October -0.4% m/m vs. -0.1% prior.

Also, Industrial Output in Austria is slower in October, +3.9% y/y from September's +6.9%.

Norway inflation data November. Headline -0.2% m/m (prior +0.3%) and core -0.1% (0.3%).

Coming up in the session: UK says will not be publishing the November PPI data as scheduled. Cancellation reflects previously announced quality problems with PPI data.

After a relatively muted week for European stock markets, a host of significant risk events are coming down the pike next week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England’s next monetary policy meetings.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.49%.

Germany’s 10-year yield up more than four basis points to 1.86%.

Britain’s 10-year yield up more than three basis points to 3.12%.