RV registrations took a dip of 23% in October, Baird said, while YTD retail is tracking down in the low-20% range, in line with its industry forecast.

Towables retail was down 25% in October; YTD towable retail is tracking down low-20s percent, Baird said. Towables includes travel trailers, fifth wheels, camping trailers and park models.

Motorhomes retail fell 7% in October, YTD is tracking down low double-digit, according to a Baird report for RV retail registrations.

Retail segment steepened in November, also read: 'RV wholesale shipments expected to drop 21% next year'

Tickers to watch: Camping World (CWH), Thor Industries (THO), LCI Industries (LCII) and Winnebago (WGO), Patrick Industries (PATK)