Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) (OTCPK:IVBXF) reported data from a phase 1b trial of IBI939 in combination with the company and Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Tyvyt (sintilimab) in patients with previously untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic PD-L1 TPS≥50% non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without sensitizing mutations.

In the study, 42 patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either IBI939 plus sintilimab or sintilimab alone.

Innovent said that among 40 efficacy evaluable patients (27 in the drug combo group and 13 in the control group), confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 64.3% in the combo arm versus 57.2% for those in the control group.

The disease control rate (DCR) was 85.7% in the IBI939/sintilimab group, compared to 78.6% in the control arm.

"IBI939, in combination with sintilimab, demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety data in the Phase Ib clinical study. PFS benefit and tolerable safety profiles were observed," said Hui Zhou, senior vice president, Innovent.

The median progression free survival (PFS) was 11.2 months for those on the combo verus 6.4 months for those on sintilimab alone, the company added.

PFS is the length of time during/after treatment a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse.

Incidence of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) was 96.4% for the combo versus 71.4% in control group (Four versus five patients experienced grade ≥ 3 TRAEs), according to the company.

Two patients in the drug combo group and one patient in control arm experienced TRAE leading to study treatment discontinuation.