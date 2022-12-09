Bearclaw Capital launches $300K private offering

Dec. 09, 2022 5:35 AM ETBearclaw Capital Corp. (BRL.H:CA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canadian mining exploration company Bearclaw Capital (BRL.H:CA) has launched a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,157,896 units at a price of $0.095/unit.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.125/share for a period of 12 months from closing.
  • Gross proceeds are estimated to be up to $300,000.12. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

