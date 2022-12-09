LevelJump gets TSX Venture exchange nod to extend stock offering date
Dec. 09, 2022 6:00 AM ETLeveljump Healthcare Corp. (JMPHF), JUMP:CA, X:CA, TMXXFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LevelJump Healthcare (OTCQB:JMPHF) received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange for its proposed non-brokered private placement to January 9, 2023, from the originally announced on Oct. 25.
- The company planned to offer up to 10M units at C$1 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$10M.
- Each unit will consist of one common share at an issue price C$0.10 apiece; and one cumulative redeemable convertible Class A Series 1 preferred share, at an issue price of C$0.90 per share.
