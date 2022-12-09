TE Connectivity raises dividend by 5.4% to $0.59, starting third fiscal quarter

Dec. 09, 2022 6:22 AM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) declares $0.59/share quarterly dividend, 5.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.56.
  • Forward yield 1.93%
  • The dividend raise is for for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2023, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter.
  • The recommendation would raise the company's dividend from the annual rate of $2.24 per share to $2.36 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 15, 2023.
  • See TEL Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.