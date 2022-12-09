TE Connectivity raises dividend by 5.4% to $0.59, starting third fiscal quarter
Dec. 09, 2022 6:22 AM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) declares $0.59/share quarterly dividend, 5.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.56.
- Forward yield 1.93%
- The dividend raise is for for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2023, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter.
- The recommendation would raise the company's dividend from the annual rate of $2.24 per share to $2.36 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 15, 2023.
- See TEL Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Comments