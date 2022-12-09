Johnson Outdoors GAAP EPS of $0.95, revenue of $196.39M
Dec. 09, 2022 6:05 AM ETJohnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Outdoors press release (NASDAQ:JOUT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.95.
- Revenue of $196.39M (+18.1% Y/Y).
- “Heading into fiscal 2023, we remain focused on closely monitoring demand and proactively managing higher-than-normal inventory levels. While we have seen improvement in the supply chain for raw materials and purchased components, we do expect some supply chain constraints to periodically occur during fiscal 2023 and for our margins to continue to be impacted by inflationary pricing conditions,” said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet and healthy cash position continue to provide us with the flexibility and resources necessary to invest in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business, while consistently paying dividends to shareholders.”
