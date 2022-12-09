ChipMOS Technologies reports revenue for the month of November slipped 30.3% Y/Y
Dec. 09, 2022 6:10 AM ETChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) announced on Friday that its consolidated revenue for the month of November was NT$1.558B or $50.4M, representing a decrease of 1% M/M and a decrease of 30.3% Y/Y.
- Declines in revenue reflect the ongoing broader macro environment, with inventory adjustments at customers in response to end market demand levels.
- The company has taken measured to mitigate the impact through reduced CapEx spending, utilization sustainability initiatives, increased factory automation and operating expense reductions.
- Over a period of one year, shares down more than 35% in its overall value.
Comments