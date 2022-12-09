ChipMOS Technologies reports revenue for the month of November slipped 30.3% Y/Y

  • ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) announced on Friday that its consolidated revenue for the month of November was NT$1.558B or $50.4M, representing a decrease of 1% M/M and a decrease of 30.3% Y/Y.
  • Declines in revenue reflect the ongoing broader macro environment, with inventory adjustments at customers in response to end market demand levels.
  • The company has taken measured to mitigate the impact through reduced CapEx spending, utilization sustainability initiatives, increased factory automation and operating expense reductions.
  • Over a period of one year, shares down more than 35% in its overall value.

