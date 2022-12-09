Stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Friday, but the indexes are still on track for a down week.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.4%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.2% were higher.

The S&P (SP500) is off 2.7% for the week going into the open, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) down 3.3% and the Dow (DJI) off 1.9%.

Ahead of the last wholesale inflation report before the Fed meeting, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was flat at 3.49%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 3 basis points to 4.29%.

The November PPI arrives before the bell. Economists expect a monthly 0.2% rise in headline and a 0.2% rise in core PPI.

What "we care about is the path of margins excluding fuels," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said. "In October, they fell 0.2%, after a flat reading in September, in sharp contrast to the average 0.5% increases across the previous three months, and 0.9% gains in the three months before that. We think sustained hefty declines are imminent, pulling down core PPI inflation rapidly next year."

After the bell, the University of Michigan's preliminary measure of December consumer sentiment is out. The consensus is for little change from November at 56.9.

Michigan sentiment "fell back in November after having risen for the 4 previous months, so the question will be whether that was just a blip or the start of a more pronounced downturn," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "We’ll also get their measure of longer-term inflation expectations that is closely watched. That’s begun to tick back up over the last couple of months, so any further rises would be concerning from the Fed’s point of view, who thus far have been reassured by the fact that longer-term expectations have remained anchored."

Among active stocks, DocuSign (DOCU) is jumping following beats on the top and bottom lines.