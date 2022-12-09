ImmunoGen stock rises on team up with Gilead for blood cancer study
Dec. 09, 2022 6:52 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), IMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) signed a clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to evaluate pivekimab sunirine (pivekimab) in combination with magrolimab in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) CD123-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- Expected to start in 2023, the collaboration will be a new group in ImmunoGen's 802 study and will evaluate pivekimab in combination with magrolimab in up to 42 patients with R/R CD123-positive AML.
- The main goal of in this group cohort is complete response (CR) rate.
- The company's 802 study is a phase 1b/2 trial of pivekimab and is evaluating the anti-leukemia activity of the drug when administered in combination with Vidaza (azacitidine) and/or Roche and AbbVie's Venclexta (venetoclax) in patients with relapsed and frontline CD123-positive AML.
- In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted its partial clinical hold on studies evaluating Gilead's magrolimab in combination with azacitidine.
- IMGN +5.97% to $5.50 premarket Dec. 9
