Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) said Friday it agreed to acquire assets in the Kaybob Duvernay shale play in Alberta from Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) for $375M.

The assets include 130 net drilling locations across nearly 65K net acres which currently produce more than 4K boe/day (50% liquids) and include a gas plant, associated pipelines and other infrastructure.

Crescent Point (CPG) said it is currently drilling its seventh pad in the play and expects to bring its sixth fully operated pad on-stream in early 2023.

Total FY 2023 production guidance is now 138K-142K boe/day, an increase of 4K boe/day, with development capital spending unchanged at C$1B-C$1.1B, and the company now expects to generate ~C$1.25B of excess cash flow based on current guidance of US$80/bbl WTI.

Citing strong operational results in 2022 and the additional excess cash flow it expects to generate, the company's board declared a 25% increase to the quarterly base dividend to C$0.10/share.

Crescent Point (CPG) said it continues to return 50% of its discretionary excess cash flow to shareholders, in addition to its base dividend; it expects to return more than C$700M directly to shareholders in 2023.

Crescent Point Energy's (CPG) guidance "sees 2023 on autopilot but... there are big things possibly coming in 2024 for ever higher shareholder returns," Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.