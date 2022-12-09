Exelixis says lung cancer therapy failed in Phase 3 trial
Dec. 09, 2022
- Oncology-focused biotech Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has announced that its tyrosine kinase inhibitor cabozantinib in combination with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy atezolizumab did not meet the primary goal of overall survival in a Phase 3 trial for lung cancer.
- The CONTACT-01 study tested cabozantinib (Cabometyx) with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) against chemotherapy docetaxel in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as a second-line option.
- The open-label trial involved 366 NSCLC patients without actionable mutations whose disease progressed despite receiving an immune checkpoint inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy.
- According to the final analysis, CONTACT-01 did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival. The safety profile of the cabozantinib/ atezolizumab combo was consistent with those of each agent, and the trial indicated no new safety signals.
- The trial was sponsored by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and co-funded by Exelixis (EXEL), Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) (OTCPK:IPSEY), and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK).
