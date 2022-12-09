Palantir, Crisis24 form multi-million dollar partnership for risk management
Dec. 09, 2022 7:10 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has entered into a "multi-million dollar" long-term strategic partnership with integrated risk management firm Crisis24 to transform security and risk management.
- Leveraging Crisis24's expertise in crisis management and intelligence, Palantir's (PLTR) Foundry operating system will enable users to identify critical trends and provide comprehensive analysis of emerging risks around the world as well as develop new offerings for the public and private sectors.
- The Foundry software will help Crisis24 to deliver enhanced analytics and insights on topics such as crime, terrorism, health, transportation, and geopolitics.
