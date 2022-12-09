Pfizer, BioNTech's single shot mRNA COVID/flu vaccine gets FDA fast track status
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) mRNA-based single-dose combination vaccine for influenza and COVID-19.
- The vaccine aims to help prevent two respiratory diseases with a single injection, the companies said in a press release on Friday.
- In November, the companies started a phase 1 trial of the combination vaccine candidate
- The vaccine contains mRNA strands encoding the wild-type spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and the spike protein of the Omicron sublineages BA.4/BA.5, plus mRNA strands encoding the hemagglutinin of four different influenza strains, recommended for the Northern Hemisphere 2022/23 by the World Health Organization.
